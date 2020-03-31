WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of WOW opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.43. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,314,000 after acquiring an additional 805,143 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $6,863,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 422.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 739,831 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

