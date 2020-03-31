Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.88.

Whirlpool stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

