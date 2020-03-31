Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

