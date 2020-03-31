West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$72.00 to C$64.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE WFT opened at C$26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.45. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.46. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

