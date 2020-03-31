Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEN. Longbow Research dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

WEN stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $7,218,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Wendys by 72.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

