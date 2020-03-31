Wells Fargo & Co Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $24.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

KBH opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

