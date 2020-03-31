WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $224.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

WDFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.34. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,817,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

