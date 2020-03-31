Warburg Research Analysts Give RIB Software (ETR:RIB) a €22.00 Price Target

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RIB. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

ETR RIB opened at €28.58 ($33.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €27.64 and a 200-day moving average of €23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.89. RIB Software has a 52 week low of €13.01 ($15.13) and a 52 week high of €29.60 ($34.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.40.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

