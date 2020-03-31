Warburg Research Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €4.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.65) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

LEO has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leoni has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €8.09 ($9.41).

Shares of LEO opened at €5.69 ($6.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.86 and a 200-day moving average of €10.62. The company has a market cap of $195.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. Leoni has a one year low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a one year high of €21.70 ($25.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

