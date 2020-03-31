WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WABCO’s earnings. WABCO reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WABCO will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $8.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WABCO.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $135.12 on Friday. WABCO has a 52-week low of $117.20 and a 52-week high of $136.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WABCO (WBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.