Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Lowered to $120.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

NYSE:VMC opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.77. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

