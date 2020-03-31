VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 27th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of VSEC opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.36. VSE has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.16.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.27 million for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Loftus bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,313.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Cuomo bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,928.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $207,237 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in VSE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VSE by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in VSE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

