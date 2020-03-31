Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IID opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

