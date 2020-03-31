Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:IGD opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

