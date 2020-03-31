Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Solar Inc. is a provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It designs, installs, and maintains cost-effective solar energy systems. The Company also offers photovoltaic installation software products and devices. Vivint Solar, Inc. is headquartered in Provo, Utah. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VSLR. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Solar to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE VSLR opened at $4.60 on Friday. Vivint Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $571.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.14.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,498 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $60,038.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,940 shares of company stock worth $7,668,934 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

