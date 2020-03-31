Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.20.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS opened at $75.57 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.34.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.