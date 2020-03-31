Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Vicor stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vicor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

