Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viad will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other news, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Viad by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth $316,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viad by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Viad by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

