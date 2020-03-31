Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $8.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $231.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.69 and a 200-day moving average of $211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

