Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $2.42 on Friday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 125.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Veritone by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritone by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

