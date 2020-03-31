Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Veritiv worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veritiv by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,607 shares in the company, valued at $651,159.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger acquired 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,297.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,624.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Veritiv Corp has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Corp will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

