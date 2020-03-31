Veritex Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Veritex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $717.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.56. Veritex has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 114,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 794.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 1,351,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 527.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after buying an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after buying an additional 148,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

