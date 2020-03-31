Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Update

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 27th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VRSN opened at $188.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.58.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,392,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after buying an additional 226,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $207,854,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Verisign by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

