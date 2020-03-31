Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,101 shares of company stock worth $1,858,440. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.