Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the February 27th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,505.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,633.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $138.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

