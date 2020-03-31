VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VEON from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.90.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 5,198.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

