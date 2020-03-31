Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €67.00 by Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Varta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Varta stock opened at €66.50 ($77.33) on Tuesday. Varta has a one year low of €35.74 ($41.56) and a one year high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of €69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.70. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.76.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

