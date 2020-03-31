Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

