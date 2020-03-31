Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

