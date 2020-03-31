Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vaccinex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.60. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $36,180.00. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer purchased 98,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $690,563.93. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,099,589 shares of company stock worth $7,673,930. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

