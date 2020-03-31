Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UROV. BidaskClub downgraded Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

UROV opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $304.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 103,250 shares of Urovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

