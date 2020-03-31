United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Shares Down 12.5%

United Company RUSAL Plc (OTCMKTS:URSSF) was down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 320 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,155,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Company RUSAL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get United Company RUSAL alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

United Company RUSAL Plc produces and sells aluminum and related products. It operates through Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, and Mining and Metals segments. The company is involved in the mining and refining of bauxite and nepheline ore into alumina; the smelting of primary aluminium from alumina; and the fabrication of aluminium and aluminium alloys into semi-fabricated and finished products.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for United Company RUSAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Company RUSAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.