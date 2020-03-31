Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58, 51 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

UNPRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

