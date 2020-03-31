Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Trading Up 6.6%

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77, approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, through its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, overdraft facilities, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

