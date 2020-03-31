TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of TTEC opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. TTEC has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $18,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,683,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TTEC by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 200,676 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

