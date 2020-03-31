TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get TTEC alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $36.32 on Friday. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in TTEC by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TTEC by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in TTEC by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.