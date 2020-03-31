Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 on April 24th

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TIGT stock opened at GBX 66.60 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.35. The stock has a market cap of $212.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

