Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Position Cut by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,933,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TSC opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.17. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

