Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.75.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price target on Trilogy Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$1.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.51. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$4.10. The firm has a market cap of $268.66 million and a PE ratio of -9.37.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

