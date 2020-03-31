Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TV. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.27.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

