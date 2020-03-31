TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,479,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 27th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 629,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransEnterix by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 116,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TransEnterix by 761.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TransEnterix by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of TransEnterix stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. TransEnterix has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $33.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.