TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,479,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 27th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 629,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransEnterix by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 116,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TransEnterix by 761.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TransEnterix by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.
TransEnterix Company Profile
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
