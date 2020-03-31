TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Scotiabank

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE TRZ opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.10. TRANSAT AT has a 12-month low of C$4.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $358.22 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.02.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

