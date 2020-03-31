TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Scotiabank

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE TRZ opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.10. TRANSAT AT has a 12-month low of C$4.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $358.22 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.02.
About TRANSAT AT
