Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TCAP opened at GBX 328.50 ($4.32) on Tuesday. Tp Icap has a twelve month low of GBX 160.25 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.84.

Get Tp Icap alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCAP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tp Icap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tp Icap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 381 ($5.01).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.