TouchCon Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $472,173.43 and $2,015.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00059751 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00350231 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00050577 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015981 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001861 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012735 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

