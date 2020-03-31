Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIH. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.13.

Shares of TIH opened at C$59.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.39. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$52.36 and a 1-year high of C$74.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.2700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,659,660. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

