TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) received a €26.50 ($30.81) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.76% from the company’s current price.

TLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.81 ($34.66).

TLG opened at €14.58 ($16.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.07. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €10.98 ($12.77) and a 12 month high of €31.55 ($36.69).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

