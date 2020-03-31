TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSU opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. TIM Participacoes has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

