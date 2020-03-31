ThoreNext (THX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.02 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $57.02 million and $24,176.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00041150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.02571304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00194612 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00045487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 91.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

