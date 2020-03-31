THORChain Market Cap Achieves $8.85 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $486,376.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.02571304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00194612 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00045487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,604,905 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

