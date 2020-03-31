The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.